Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MFGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.