Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $61,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726,292. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.