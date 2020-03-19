Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 854,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average is $133.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

