Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

