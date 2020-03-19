Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,023.80 in Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $4,563,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 22,771 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

MIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.