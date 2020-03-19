Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Mimecast worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,580. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -252.73, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

