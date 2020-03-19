MINDOL (MIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $816,791.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00048850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $496.96 million and approximately $816,791.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.01049925 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

