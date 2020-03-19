MineBee (MB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.02 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and $25.02 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

