Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $75,858.90

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a market capitalization of $75,858.90 and $161.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,453,183 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

