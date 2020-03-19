Miners’ Reward Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $55,285.98 and $7.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.02148140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00191238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00037146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

