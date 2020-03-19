MinexCoin Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market cap of $171,344.57 and approximately $24,192.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,570,428 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,549 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

