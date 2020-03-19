MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

