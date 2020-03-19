Mirai (MRI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Mirai has a market cap of $1,279.09 and $325.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Mirai has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00345181 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

