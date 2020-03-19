Mithril (MITH) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $7.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Ethfinex, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006313 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, LBank, BitForex, DigiFinex, FCoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

