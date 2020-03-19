Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 26,747 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Linde worth $100,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

