Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 34,961 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.45% of ANSYS worth $97,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $216.58. 207,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,091. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.