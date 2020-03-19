Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $88,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of CL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 167,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

