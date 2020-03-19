Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.58% of Markel worth $91,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $786.12. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $726.01 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,166.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

