Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $85,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $59,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 973.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,310. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

