Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.66% of Cheniere Energy worth $103,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,205. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

