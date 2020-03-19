Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $106.17 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $106,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 390,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 949,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,517,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,994. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

