Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $85.40 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $85,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 424,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.