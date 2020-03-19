Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $92.94 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.86% of Portland General Electric worth $92,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 285,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

