Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $104,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. 3,920,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,459,230. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

