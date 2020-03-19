Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of SYSCO worth $63,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 397,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

