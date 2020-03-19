Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 11,395 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $111,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.37 on Thursday, hitting $183.24. 183,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

