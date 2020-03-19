Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 8,103 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $87,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.02. 1,179,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $137.49 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

