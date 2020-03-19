Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $88,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,196,000 after acquiring an additional 703,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.28.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.31. 14,373,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,672. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

