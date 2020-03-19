Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,674 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $92,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.39.

Shares of EL traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.82. 1,200,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,431. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

