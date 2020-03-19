Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $85,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.52. 135,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

