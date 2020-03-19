Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,875,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Tc Pipelines worth $107,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,697. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

