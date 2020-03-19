Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Paypal worth $92,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

