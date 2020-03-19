Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 104,878 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 104,878 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $108,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

