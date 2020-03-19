Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,742 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $71,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 75,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

