Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,921 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $112,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 296,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,730 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 253,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. 3,889,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

