Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,767 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Technologies worth $109,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 4,765,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,818. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

