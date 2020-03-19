Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,487 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Avangrid worth $62,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 39,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

