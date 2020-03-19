Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,565 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of 3M worth $102,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 1,358,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,944. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

