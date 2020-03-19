Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Prologis worth $96,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

PLD stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 1,135,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

