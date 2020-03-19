Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Cap of $94.19 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $192.05 or 0.03182837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $94.19 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016362 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,438 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

