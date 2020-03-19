Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

TAP stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 2,754,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

