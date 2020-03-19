Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

MOMO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Momo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

