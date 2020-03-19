Monero Classic Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $1,638.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00006597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00664494 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,274,960 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.