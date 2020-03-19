Monero Price Hits $39.69 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $39.69 or 0.00664494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Kraken. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $694.21 million and $144.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,489,111 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Bitbns, Coindeal, Bithumb, DragonEX, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Liquid, Coinut, Cryptomate, Graviex, Nanex, TradeOgre, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, OKEx, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, B2BX, Coinbe, Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitBay, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Bisq, Exrates, Huobi, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Kraken, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

