Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0256 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market cap of $245,064.27 and $436.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,584,164 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

