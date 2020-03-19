Monolith Price Tops $0.12 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Monolith has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $29,938.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.42 or 0.04224300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00067618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039098 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016124 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

