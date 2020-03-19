Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00622701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,586,064,852 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.