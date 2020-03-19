Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,234 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 307,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

