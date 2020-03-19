Morgan Stanley Lowers 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $21.00

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,925. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.