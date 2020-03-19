Morgan Stanley Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $43.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

CSCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 4,691,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,788,856. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe FS increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 714.3% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

